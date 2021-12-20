Broncos Give Health Update on Teddy Bridgewater Who Was Hospitalized During Game Against Bengals

The Denver Broncos just gave a health update on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who was sent to the hospital during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Monday, the team announced that Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and “is doing well.” He will now enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bridgewater left the game in the third quarter after suffering a head injury, which happened when he dived for a first down and landed facedown on the field. Bridgwater didn’t move initially, leading to the Broncos medical staff attending to him and placing him on a backboard before taking him off the field on a cart. He was sent to the Denver-area hospital where he stayed overnight.

The play that Teddy Bridgewater got injured on. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dhioD5bkMa — Matthew Peterson (@MatthewPetey) December 19, 2021

“Everything has checked out good up to this point,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said, per the team’s official website. “They’re just going to keep him overnight for observation. But they think he should be and will be fine eventually.” As Bridgewater was being carted off, Broncos and Bengals players gave their well wishes. Additionally, the fans at the game began to chant “TEDDY.”

“It’s scary, man, just because earlier in the week you saw it with [Donald] Parham from the Chargers and getting hit in his head and being out cold,” Bradley Chubb said. “You kind of saw Teddy laying there, and you wish for the best. … When you see him moving and turning over and moving his hands a little bit, you know he’s OK, but it’s still traumatizing. It’s still sad to see your leader, your quarterback go down like that. We’re all behind him, and … at this point, football doesn’t matter. His health is the most important.”

As Chubb mentioned, Parham suffered a similar incident during the game on Thursday night. He was sent to a Los Angeles area hospital where he stayed overnight and was released the following day. The Chargers tight end was diagnosed with a concussion.

Bridgewater, 29, joined the Broncos this season after spending the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers. He was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Bridgwater suffered a gruesome knee injury before the start of the 2016 season and missed the entire year and only played in one game in 2017. He would then move on to the New Orleans Saints where he would play for two seasons.