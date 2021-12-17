Chargers Give Health Update on Donald Parham Jr. Who Was Hospitalized During Thursday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers just gave an update on tight end Donald Parham Jr. who was hospitalized during the Thursday Night Football Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Friday, the team announced that Parham has been diagnosed with a concussion after staying overnight at the UCLA Harbor Medical Center. He will likely be released from the hospital later today.

Parham was sent to the hospital after he appeared to lose consciousness when his head hit the ground while trying to catch a pass in the first quarter. “It’s the tough side of pro sports,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after the 34-28 overtime loss, per ESPN. “Any time you see that live and are close to it, it impacts you. But then at the same time, you know, we’re trying to play for him the rest of the way, and that’s what our guys did tonight. They laid it on the line and played a whale of a game for him.”

https://twitter.com/_CoronaLime_/status/1471654645433090050?s=20

Parham was attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. However, he dropped the ball when the back of his head slammed into the ground. A Chargers teammate attempted to move Parham, who had his mouth open and eyes closed. Trainers and medical personnel attended to Parham and removed the facemask from his helmet before placing him on the backboard.

“I’m just hoping for the best. Parham has been an incredible teammate and an incredible friend. He’s been nice to everyone in that locker room, and everyone loves him,” Herbert said, per ESPN. “Obviously it’s incredibly tough to see him down on the field. But he’s tough. He’s a fighter, and we’ve just got to pray for him and hope for him, and hopefully he’s ready to go.”

Parham, 24, signed with the Chargers last year. He played in 13 games in his first season with the team and caught 10 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns. In 14 games this season, Parham has caught 20 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He originally signed with the Detroit Lions in 2019 as an undrafted free agent from Stetson. Parham also spent Washington Football team before joining the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.