Broncos Fans Brace for the Worst After QB Joe Flacco Becomes Injured

When the Denver Broncos placed quarterback Joe Flacco on Injured Reserve this week, the team was left with a relatively inexperienced group of backups in line to take starting snaps. Former Los Angeles Rams draft pick Brandon Allen was elevated into the starting role while rookie Bretty Rypien was elevated to the active roster to serve as his backup. Rookie draft pick Drew Lock continues to wait on Injured Reserve but is eligible to practice in week 11. Needless to say, this group did not inspire confidence in Broncos fans.

With a matchup against the similarly struggling Cleveland Browns on tap, there were concerns that the Broncos would lose another game and fall to 2-7 on the season. After all, the Browns have one of the better pass rushes in the league and can chase down quarterbacks with ease. Would Allen be able to handle the pressure in his face?

As it turns out, the early moments of Sunday’s game made Allen and the Broncos offense appear far more capable to the fanbase. The home team jumped out to a 14-6 lead over the Browns behind two touchdown throws from Allen. He found wide receiver Courtland Sutton for an early score and then later tossed a pass to tight end Noah Fant on a 75-yard catch-and-run.

Despite some promising plays early, Allen’s performance did not completely inspire confidence for the upcoming slate of games. If this team plans on finishing the season strong, they will have to defeat the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oakland Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills. Will Allen be able to deliver the victories?

With this in mind, the fans are struggling with the future, whether Flacco is present or no longer on the team. If he is the starter for two more seasons, there is no guarantee that he will be the best option each week. There is a youngster waiting in the wings in Lock, but it’s unclear if he is actually any good due to missing the majority of the season with an injury.

“Problem is we’ll still pay him 20mil next year unless he retires. Brilliant contract restructuring by Flacco. Not so much by Elway,” one fan wrote in reference to general manager John Elway and his trade to acquire Flacco prior to the season.

After agreeing to a restructured contract this offseason, Flacco is locked up for the next two seasons. He will make $20.25 million in base salary in 2020 and $24.25 million in 2021. If the Broncos cut him, they will lose between $10.2-$23.8 million in dead cap, depending on when the hypothetical transaction takes place.

There is no clear answer about the future in Denver, and the fans are unhappy about that fact. They want to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and the rising Oakland Raiders but will need a reliable quarterback to do so.

(Photo Credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty)