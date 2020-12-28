Brodie Lee Dead: Wrestler's Wife Shared a Heartfelt Anniversary Post a Week Before His Death

✖

The wrestling community is currently mourning the loss of AEW wrestler Jon Huber, who was better known as Dark Order leader Brodie Lee and WWE alum Luke Harper. His wife, Amanda Huber, confirmed that he had died at the age of 41. Days before his untimely passing, Amanda posted a tribute to her husband on Instagram in which she marked nine years of marriage.

On Dec. 13, Amanda posted a series of photos of herself and Huber together. In the slideshow, the couple's close relationship was put on full display, with the pair exchanging hugs, kisses, and sweet embraces. Alongside the series of photos, she wrote, "I love you more then have Ever found the way to say. Happy 9 years of burgers, milkshakes, and adventures (sic)." Weeks after that heartfelt post, Amanda once again took to Instagram to share the sad news about her husband. In her message, she wrote that he passed away after fighting a "non-Covid related lung issue" for the past couple of months.

"I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing [Brodie Lee], but he was my best friend, my husband and the greatest father you would ever meet," Amanda wrote. "No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue." She went on to praise the Mayo Clinic for their "constant love" and care as they looked after her husband. Amanda continued to thank the team at AEW, including Cody Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan for their support. She added, "I've been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can't tag them all but they know who they are and I don't think they will ever know how thankful I am for them."

In light of Huber's passing, the AEW also released a statement in which they praised the late wrestler as a "very kind soul" who will be dearly missed by those who knew him best.

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way," the promotion wrote on their official Twitter page. "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always."

The statement continued, "Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."