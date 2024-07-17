Beloved Electronic DJ Dead at 49: Family Confirms Passing of Tomcraft

German DJ and music producer Tomcraft passed away on Monday, July 15 at the age of 49. The music legend's real name was Thomas Brückner, and his family announced his death on social media before news outlets picked up the story. His cause of death and the circumstances were not disclosed to the public.

"With a heavy heart, we need to inform you that yesterday, 15 July 2024, our beloved father and husband has passed away," the family's post read. "We will forever carry you in our hearts and love you until we're reunited again."

Brückner rose to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s, gaining particular mainstream success with the 2003 club hit "Loneliness." It allowed him to make a living from his work, but his other well-known songs include "Circle," "Prosac" and "Silence." Many of his friends, collaborators and contemporaries mentioned these songs in their tributes this week, including Judge Jules who wrote that Brückner was a "lovely guy, who made one of the greatest records ever."

The lyrics and melody to "Loneliness" came from Andrea Martin's 1999 single "Share the Love," with the instrumental written by Brückner and his studio partner Eniac. According to a report by the BBC, Brückner found "Share the Love" in a charity shop in Munich, and he re-recorded the vocals with British singer Vivian. He spoke about the choice in an interview for the book 1,000 Number One Hits by Jon Kutner and Spencer Leigh.

"The lyrics say that happiness seems to be loneliness and loneliness killed my world," he said. "It doesn't really make much sense to me either – but I prefer it because of that. I like the idea that it is a bit crazy – it's just that kind of record."

Brückner has continued to work in the industry ever since, often uplifting other artists including younger acts following in his footsteps. His social media posts include many tributes to the wider community and the music itself. Commenters are sharing their tributes to him as news of his passing spreads.