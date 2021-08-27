Brock Lesnar Challenged by Olympian Gable Steveson

✖

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE, signing a contract that lasts for a year and a half and could feature eight matches. The reported contract has led to the Twiter account "Wrestling Should Be Fun" to ask the question of who do fans want Lesnar to face? Olympic wrestler Gable Stevenson saw the tweet and responded "ME!"

Stevenson, 21, is coming off an impressive outing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning the gold medal in freestyle wrestling (125kg). Earlier in the year, Stevenson won the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship on the 285-pound level. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stevenson met with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during SummerSlam weekend. It was also reported that Stevenson didn't meet UFC as the MMA promotion hasn't pursued him not at the same level in WWE. Steveson has expressed interested in competing in UFC also.

Earlier this month, Stevenson talked about possibly joining WWE. “If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’" Stevenson said, per Sports Illustrated. “Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat. And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward.”

Stevenson went on to reveal that he has received support from many WWE and UFC stats. “WWE has been so great to me,” Steveson says. “Triple H, Brock, Heyman, Ric Flair and so many others have been so supportive. So have people from UFC, like Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones and Henry Cejudo, who have also sent me congratulations. He also said NFL teams have reached out to him. So many great organizations and teams have reached out. A scout from the Bills, there is a connection with the Ravens. The Olympic gold medal is helping me see the world, so my next step is going to be a big decision. I’m going to decompress now and think about it.”

Stevenson vs. Lesnar would be a draw. However, Lensar's first match will likely be against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Lesnar made a surprise return at the end of SummerSlam and indicated he wanted Reigns' title. He then gave an F5 to John Cena who lost to Reigns in the main event.