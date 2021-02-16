Britt Reid Accident: 5-Year-Old Girl Injured in Crash Wakes From Coma

✖

The 5-year-old girl injured in the car accident involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is now awake from a coma, her family said. The accident happened a few days before the Chiefs were set to travel to Tampa to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The news of the 5-year-old girl being awake was delivered Monday on the GoFundMe page for Ariel Young, hospitalized since Feb. 4.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has raised close to $500,000. Tiffany Verhulst, the organizer of the page, wrote that Ariel suffered "swelling in and bleeding in and around the brain" She also writes Ariel's 4-year-old cousin, Juliana, sustained a broken nose and concussion." The accident happened in Kansas City a little after 9 p.m. local time. Ariel, her mother, aunt, and Juliana helped out a family member who ran out of a near I-435 and Stadium Drive. That's when a pickup truck, driven by Reid, crashed into the two vehicles. Reid admitted he had "two or three drinks" and was on prescription Adderall when talking to police.

Last week, the Chiefs announced they placed Reid on administrative leave. It was then reported that Reid's contract expired and he is no longer on the Chiefs coaching staff. Reid didn't travel with the team to the Super Bowl, and the team lost to the Bucs 31-9. After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid's father, was asked about the accident.

"My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life," Andy Reid said. "It's a tough situation. I can't comment on it any more than what I am here, so the questions that you have, I'm going to have to turn those down at the time. But just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

Britt Reid has been on the Chiefs coaching staff since 2013, the same year Andy Reid was hired as the head coach. In his last two seasons with the team, Reid served as the linebackers coach and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2019.