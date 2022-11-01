Britt Reid Receives Prison Sentence Over 2021 Car Crash That Injured Child

Britt Reid will be heading to prison for the car accident he caused which severely injured a child. As mentioned by TMZ Sports, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has been sentenced to three years in prison for the car crash. The ruling was made in a Missouri courtroom on Tuesday afternoon, one month after he pleaded guilty to felony DWI.

According to court documents, Britt Reid was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .113 and driving about 84 mph at the time of the crash near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. He then caused a serious crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with serious brain injuries. Reid faced a maximum of seven years in prison but prosecutors agreed to ask for a maximum four-year sentence during his plea hearing, according to Fox 4.

"The victims of this crime are outraged the defendant was not sentenced to the maximum sentenced available by law," attorney Tom Porto said in a statement on behalf of Young's family. "No amount of prison time will ever be enough to punish the defendant for the pain and suffering he caused this family and the ongoing difficulties that Ariel will continue to endure for the rest of her life. She will endure. She will strive and she will thrive. She is Ariel strong."

During the sentencing, Reid addressed the courtroom by saying, "Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family." At the time of the accident, Reid was on the Chiefs' coaching staff, and the team was getting ready to head to Tampa, Florida for Super Bowl LV. During the hearing last month, Reid admitted to drinking at the team facility before getting in the car the night of the crash.

Reid was on the Cheifs coaching staff from 2013-2020. He started on defensive quality control before being promoted to assistant defensive line coach in 2015. Reid was then named defensive line coach in 2016 and held that spot for three seasons before being named linebackers coach in 2019. He joined the Chiefs at the same time when his father was named head coach. In his nine seasons as head coach of the Chiefs, Andy Reid has led the team to the playoffs eight times and won a Super Bowl during the 2019 season.