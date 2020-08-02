Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Their Second Child, and WWE Fans Are Ecstatic

WWE stars Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan stirred up social media on Sunday with the announcement that they had welcomed their second child into the world. The happy couple revealed that Bella gave birth on Saturday to a baby boy, posting a photo of him on Instagram. Bella and Bryan have one child already — 3-year-old daughter Birdie, who will now be a big sister.

When the fans heard about the birth, they reacted with considerable excitement. They have been awaiting news of the child since first hearing about the pregnancy, and the posts on social media provided the first glimpse. They immediately responded with messages of congratulation for the happy couple. Others, however, quickly shifted their attention to a different account. They wanted to see if Nikki would announce the birth of her child on the same day, which would send the wrestling world into an uproar.