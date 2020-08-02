Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Their Second Child, and WWE Fans Are Ecstatic
WWE stars Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan stirred up social media on Sunday with the announcement that they had welcomed their second child into the world. The happy couple revealed that Bella gave birth on Saturday to a baby boy, posting a photo of him on Instagram. Bella and Bryan have one child already — 3-year-old daughter Birdie, who will now be a big sister.
When the fans heard about the birth, they reacted with considerable excitement. They have been awaiting news of the child since first hearing about the pregnancy, and the posts on social media provided the first glimpse. They immediately responded with messages of congratulation for the happy couple. Others, however, quickly shifted their attention to a different account. They wanted to see if Nikki would announce the birth of her child on the same day, which would send the wrestling world into an uproar.
So happy for @BellaTwins and @WWEDanielBryan! Couldn’t be more excited for your family💙💙 https://t.co/sWVpks5p9L— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) August 2, 2020
Congrats to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan on a new Baby Boy we are so happy for you! 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/OPKoIDB0hO— A.W V2💙 (@AWV23) August 2, 2020
Anyone else excitedly refreshing @BellaTwins (Nikki) Instagram page to see if she has had her baby boy too! How perfect would it be if they were born the same day! I’m just excited for the new up and coming tag team! #yesyesyes #briebella #nikkibella— Rebecca Spencer-Dunn (@DunnWithThem) August 2, 2020
Congratulations to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan!! 🍼❤️ https://t.co/VgbyWNso4J— AllyKeyoni (@AllyKeyoni) August 2, 2020
Brie Bella had a lil boy 😭 Nikki is having a lil boy too, can you imagine the bond 😭 I’m crying. CONGRATULATIONS 💙 @BellaTwins— gee 🌙 (@_georginasims_) August 2, 2020
Brie Bella has a son— Shanice Phillips (@Shanice21388919) August 2, 2020
Congratulation to @BrieBella and @WWEDanielBryan for the newest addition to their family,I am so HAPPY for the both of you and your daughter Birdie— Tiffany MCcormick (@mstiffany184) August 2, 2020
Congratulations to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan on the birth of their baby boy— Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) August 2, 2020
Congratulations DBryan and Brie Bella— brandondidier11 (@brandondidier11) August 2, 2020
Congratulations Daniel Bryan and Bree on the birth of their second child a little boy. I hope mother and son are doing well I also hope birdie is happy to become a big sister.— Christina Woodward (@Christi60157419) August 2, 2020
Congratulations yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes moment back— musab khan (@immusabkhan) August 2, 2020
Congratulations to brie and bryan pic.twitter.com/nspAjQXrN1
Congratulations on baby boy!! Love the picture of you all holding hands!! Can’t wait to see what he looks like and to hear what you named him!! 👶🏼💙— Patti (@PattiJeepGirl) August 2, 2020
Congratulations guys on the safe arrival of your little boy so so happy for you and on my birthday too.— Angie Bower (@Bushpig49) August 2, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR BABY BOY!!!! HOW EXCITING!! BIRDIE HAS A LIL BROTHER🥰💙 Now you each have a lil buddy🥰💗🙏Awesome!!— Dodgers Luv (@LuvDodger) August 2, 2020