Police Pull Guns on New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was in a scary situation on Friday as he was pulled over by police and they pulled their guns on him. Cashman, 52, was pulled over in Darien, Connecticut because they thought he stole the jeep he was driving. Eventually, they found out that he did not steal the jeep and they also realized who he is.

“You look very familiar to me,” the cop said in the video.

“I’m the GM of the New York Yankees,” Cashman responds.

“Yeah, I know,” the cop replies … “I used to see you at Brook Street Bagels when I was an Eastchester cop. I apologize for the embarrassment.”

Cashman talked to the New York Post about the incident and he said the police were “responding to someone in a white Jeep that was brandishing a gun in a local doctor’s office.” Cashman’s jeep was reported stolen the week before but and it was returned to him by the NYPD returned the car to him a few days later. And the reason he was pulled over was the fact the “the NYPD never took me off the stolen car list.”

“They executed a very tactful interception,” Cashman said.

“They’re clearly very professional and trained and they asked me to turn my car off, exit the vehicle, walk backwards towards them…they were executing their duty.”

Cashman went on to say the entire ordeal took about 15 minutes. He also said he knew it was possible the police could pull him over which is why he was not upset.

“They went through their process,” Cashman said. “It was possible I would be tripped up again.”

If that was the worst thing that can happen to the Yankees GM this year, he’ll take it because his team is in place to make a world series run. Right now, the Yankees are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. They are led by catcher Gary Sanchez who has 25 home runs and 60 RBIs. They are also led by pitcher Domingo German who has 16 wins and two losses. Cashman is used to winning as he’s been the Yankees GM since 1998 and has won four World Series titles during that span.