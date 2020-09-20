Brett Favre Takes in Bucs Game, Wears Epic Tom Brady Shirt

✖

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, marking the first home game of the Tom Brady era. One NFL legend was on hand for this matchup, and he was dressed to the nines. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took in the game while wearing a custom Brady t-shirt.

Photos surfaced on Twitter that showed the former Green Bay Packers signal-caller in the stands at Raymond James Stadium. He drew attention due to the unique shirt that showed an altered version of the longtime Buccaneers' logo. Instead of a pirate, Brady's face served as the focal point of the design. He still had long hair and wore the Buccaneers hat.

"So why does Brett Favre get to watch the Bucs live, but I (season ticket holder) can't?" one fan commented after seeing the former NFL QB at the stadium. Some fans expressed excitement about Favre watching a future Hall of Famer in action, but many others proclaimed that they were upset. They took issue with the fact that Favre could attend the game, as well as the fact that he was not wearing a mask.

Prior to his appearance at the Buccaneers game, Favre came to the defense of his peer. Head coach Bruce Arians had called Brady out after a two-interception game. Favre heard the criticism and said that the coach was "barking up the wrong tree."

"I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady," Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Now maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, 'Hey, I'm going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we're going to treat you the same even though technically I'm not, so are you OK with it?' If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree."

Coming off a season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, there were questions about Brady and the Buccaneers offense. The six-time champion quickly shut down any concerns by leading the team to a 21-0 lead in the first half. Brady connected with big wide receiver Mike Evans for a touchdown while Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette each rushed for a touchdown. This early performance led to increased excitement among Buccaneers fans, especially those that believe Brady will lead the team back to the Super Bowl.