Brett Favre Reveals Who Will Be the 'New Tom Brady'

Tom Brady dominated the AFC East for nearly 20 years, leading the New England Patriots to the AFC East title 17 of his 19 years as a starter. But now that Brady is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many fans are wondering who can fill his shoes? Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre talked about would could be the "new Tom Brady" on Sirius XM Radio and said it could be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"His time is now and I think it's going to be for quite a while," Favre said of Allen. "I think Josh Allen will be the new Tom Brady, at some point, he will be running the division. I believe that." So this season, Allen has led the Bills to a 4-0 record and first places in the AFC East. There's still a lot of football left to be played this year, but in Favre's eyes, Allen is a guy who can take over the division.

"Man, he looks awesome. That kid is a tremendous talent," Favre added. "He can sling it, he can move, for a big guy he can really move, but more than anything we saw that with him the last few years, but what we're seeing now is he's taking it to the next level. He's winning games. He's putting an exclamation on the game itself week in and week out." Allen, 24, is in his third year with the Buffalo Bills has improved each season. Through the first four games in 2020, the Wyoming alum has completed 70.9% of his passes for 1,326 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

"I had numerous talks with [offensive coordinator Brian] Daboll, [coach Sean] McDermott and [general manager Brandon] Beane. I made a vow to them ... that I'd be a better quarterback and do things the right way," Allen said to ESPN when talking about his career.

With Brett Favre saying that Allen can be the "new Tom Brady," it doesn't; mean he will win six Super Bowls. But looking at the landscape of the division. Allen could have the Bills in Super Bowl contention more times that the Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets during his career. Last year, Allen led the Bills to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the playoffs. With the way he's playing now, it looks like Allen has his sights set on a Super Bowl ring.