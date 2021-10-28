Brett Favre Coughs up Six Figures in Legal Dispute But Still Owes Even More

Brett Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches he didn’t appear, according to the Associated Press. However, the state attorney general could sue the former Green Bay Packers quarterback if he doesn’t pay the interest owed on the amount. According to auditor Shad White, Favre paid the $600,000 to auditors this week but was sent a letter from White asking for $828,000 on Oct. 12. That is the $600,000 along with the $228,000 of interest.

When it comes to the $228,000, White said: “If he does not pay that within 30 days of our demand, the AG will be responsible for enforcing the payment of the interest in court.” Favre is not facing any criminal charges but other people have been charged in one of Mississippi’s largest embezzlement cases. The allegations of misspending came to light in early 2020 when former Mississippi Department of Human Services Director John Davis and five others were indicted.

In May 2020, White said that Favre repaid $500,00 of the $1.1 million in welfare money he received for the speeches. Favre was paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center, and its former leader is awaiting trial. On social media, Favre sent a message to his followers explaining what happened.

“My agent is often approached by different products and brands for me to appear in one way or another,” Favre wrote. “This request was no different, and I did numerous ads for Families First. I have never received monies for obligations I didn’t meet. To reiterate Auditors White’s statement, I was unaware that the money being dispersed was paid for out of funds not intended for that purpose, and because of that, I am refunding the full amount back to Mississippi.

I have spent my entire career helping children through Favre 4 Hope donating nearly $10 million to underserved and underprivileged children in Mississippi and Wisconsin. It has brought a ton of joy to my life, and I would certainly never do anything to take away from the children I have fought to help! I love Mississippi and I would never knowingly do anything to take away from those that need it most.” Favre played for the Packers from 1993 to 2007. He also played for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings before retiring in 2010. Favre led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 1996 and was named MVP three times.