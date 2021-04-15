Brett Favre's Comments on Politics in Sports Has Many Fans Praising Aaron Rodgers

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre recently made some comments about politics in sports that have many NFL fans praising the team's current leader, Aaron Rodgers. Favre recently appeared on conservative commentator Andrew Klavan's Daily Wire show and offered his take on the state of the NFL, saying at one point that he believes the National Anthem kneeling protest — which was sparked in response to police brutality against Black Americans and other POC — has "created more turmoil than good."

Favre explained his position by saying, "I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what's going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way." He added, "I can't tell you how many people have said to me, 'I don't watch anymore; it's not about the game anymore.' And I tend to agree."

Continuing his thoughts, as shared by USA Today, Favre added, "It's really a shame that we've come to this. Something has to unify us, and I felt like the flag, standing patriotically — because Blacks and whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad." Many NFL fans were not pleased to hear Favre's position on the kneeling protest, while others were not surprised, noting his open support for former President Donald Trump. Many have even praised Rodgers for being, in many ways, the antithesis of what Favre appears to stand for. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media.