Brett Favre's Comments on Politics in Sports Has Many Fans Praising Aaron Rodgers
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre recently made some comments about politics in sports that have many NFL fans praising the team's current leader, Aaron Rodgers. Favre recently appeared on conservative commentator Andrew Klavan's Daily Wire show and offered his take on the state of the NFL, saying at one point that he believes the National Anthem kneeling protest — which was sparked in response to police brutality against Black Americans and other POC — has "created more turmoil than good."
Favre explained his position by saying, "I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind. I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what's going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way." He added, "I can't tell you how many people have said to me, 'I don't watch anymore; it's not about the game anymore.' And I tend to agree."
Continuing his thoughts, as shared by USA Today, Favre added, "It's really a shame that we've come to this. Something has to unify us, and I felt like the flag, standing patriotically — because Blacks and whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad." Many NFL fans were not pleased to hear Favre's position on the kneeling protest, while others were not surprised, noting his open support for former President Donald Trump. Many have even praised Rodgers for being, in many ways, the antithesis of what Favre appears to stand for. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media.
"KNEELING FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM IS NOT ABOUT DISRESPECTING THE MILITARY," one frustrated fan exclaimed. "How many times does this need to be said?!?"
"I hate to admit this but Aaron Rodgers has been the best QB in the league since his SB run. Brett Favre is just a redneck who likes to talk smack and throw interceptions..." another person commented.
Aaron Rodgers has also been pro reproductive rights and generally seems to be a decent human. Brett Favre sent dick pics to cheerleaders while his wife fought cancer.

Even as a Cowboys fan, I have respect for Rodgers. He's good people.
"Brett Favre is better than Aaron Rodgers at throwing interceptions and being racist. That's it," someone else tweeted.
"Aaron Rodgers is a better person, is a [better] football player, is a better human being than Brett Favre will ever be," another user commented. "While Aaron Rodgers is out here helping his fellow man by helping small businesses, Brett Favre does nothing which pretty much sums up who he is as an individual."
"Brett Favre is entitled to his opinion, no matter how misguided and ignorant it may be. In any event, all it does is further demonstrate that Aaron Rodgers is not only the better QB, but the better man," somebody else said.
"Friendly reminder that Brett Favre is a trash human and that we don't appreciate Aaron Rodgers enough," one other NFL fan added.
"Godd— Favre, you just couldn't shut up.....Aaron Rodgers def my fav QB of all time now," one final fan tweeted.