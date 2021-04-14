Aaron Rodgers' 'Jeopardy!' Run Has Raised Six-Figures for Charity So Far

✖

Aaron Rodgers is winding down his Jeopardy! run and has raised a lot of money in the process. Jeopardy! recently announced $117,725 has been raised for the North Valley Community Foundation in the first week of Rodgers' run as host. The NVCF then revealed another $49,500 was raised in the first two days this week.

Rodgers has strong ties with the NVCF as he donated $1 million to help 80 small, locally owned businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California. "Small, locally-owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community," Rodgers said in a press release. "In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there's an end to this."

Fans love Rodgers is raising money and his work on the popular game show. But could he be the next permanent host? "I think I bring something different to the show," Rodgers said on Good Morning Football last week." I was the youngest guest host. There's a different audience that maybe I could bring along with it; hopefully, the numbers show it the next two weeks. But I do enjoy the show. I have a ton of respect for the show. The way that Alex (Trebek) had a smooth hand on the show for three-and-a-half decades is something that can't be understated, and I think he held the show in such a high esteem that it made everybody really respect and admire him and the show."

Rodgers still has three years remaining on his contract with the Green Bay Packers. There has been speculation about Rodgers' future, and with the work he's doing on Jeopardy!, could the three-time NFL MVP retire if he's offered the Jeopardy! role?

"I still love playing, and I don't want to give that up," Rodgers said. "There is something interesting about walking away from the game at the height, you know. There's been many players who've done that. I mean, one of my favorite players growing up was Barry Sanders, and Barry rushed for over 1,000 yards in every one of his seasons and then just said, 'See ya.' That's not what I want to do."