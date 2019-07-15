Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers Team up for Golf Outing, But Commenters Focused on One Thing

Former Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre may be a superstitious person by the looks of his golf glove.

Forget the fact that he has his grandson and current Green Bay QB, Aaron Rodgers, in the photo — don’t really though — and look at that glove. Despite the excellence in this photo, some fans had a hard time shifting their focus from the fact that his glove is completely torn but looks like he just won’t give it up.

“Your glove is exactly how I imagine your glove would be,” someone said.

Another fan wrote, “Think it’s time for a new glove,” tailing off someone else’s comment that reads, “Glad to see I’m not the only one superstitious about my golf glove.”

Both Favre and Rodgers hit the course in the Bahamas and teamed up to defeat Houston Rockets star Chris Paul and Utah Jazz player Mike Conley.

The real win of the day was for the retiree’s grandson, who got to pose with his favorite quarterback — it’s not Favre, by the way.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman took to the comment section to say, “I’m deeply offended” as a joke towards Rodgers being his favorite.

Other fans couldn’t help but notice that Favre is still in shape, so much so, he looks like he could suit up and get back on the field!

“Sooooo anyone gonna talk about how favre looks like he could go 4000 yards and 32 tds next season? Lol,” one fan said.

“Look at the veins on favres arms. dude still got it. gunslinger for life,” someone else wrote.

Another user took notice by saying, “Everyone worrying about Brett’s glove but damn dude is ripped.”

Rodgers took over as first string when Favre left his position at Green Bay back in 2007. Rodgers went on to win Super Bowl XLV with the team and is a two-time NFL MVP, seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

While Rodgers lead his team with 4,442 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with only two interceptions, because he struggled to get them to the playoffs, head coach Mike McCarthy inevitably lost his job.

Rodgers will now work alongside Matt LeFleur but Farve has the up-most confidence in the 35-year-old NFL player, saying he doesn’t need to change one bit on the field.

“Aaron will be fine,” he said. “I think that the thing is he needs to remain the same. And I don’t have to give him any advice. You know, he’ll handle it well. The question is, how will they handle it with him. And obviously, that’s very important. I mean, there’s more to the team than Aaron but we all have to admit that when he’s playing and playing well, which generally when he’s playing he is playing well, you don’t want to change what’s working. There’s other factors that you have to work on.”