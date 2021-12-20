Brett Favre Sends Message to Aaron Rodgers After Tying His Packers Touchdown Record

Aaron Rodgers tied Brett Favre’s record of most touchdown passes in Green Bay Packers history on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. And when Favre learned that Rodgers now has 442 touchdown passes, he sent a message to him via Twitter. Favre told Rodgers “good work” and “keep it going.”

After the game, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports asked Rodgers what trying the record means to him. “It means a lot,” Rodgers said before being asked if he believed Favre was watching. “I hope so,” Rodgers replied. “I’m going to text him when I get back in the locker room. It’s been a special run for me to follow up a legend. And hopefully, I can break that at home on Christmas next week.”

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the 31-30 win over the Ravens on Sunday. He now has 30 touchdown passes for the season which ties him with Patrick Mahomes for the fifth-most in the league this season. And along with making history on Sunday, Rodgers led the Packers to their third consecutive NFC North title.

“You have to savor these a little bit,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “These are special. It’s just the first step in our goals, but a lot of times the coach speak — I’m not saying that Matt [LaFleur] did this — but a lot of times there might be coach speak that takes over and says, ‘Hey, you know this is just one goal and we have bigger goals and stuff,’ but I think it’s important to keep that perspective on how special accomplishing this is three years in a row and so just to enjoy it, to savor it, savor these moments. These are special moments.”

As Rodgers mentioned, he will likely break the record next week. But it will take Rodgers at least a couple more seasons to catch Favre on the career NFL TD passes list as he has 508. Favre is ranked fourth on the all-time list while Rodgers is ranked fifth. Rodgers is second on the all-time active passing touchdown list with Tom Brady being No. 1 with 617. Rodgers, who won the MVP award for the third time back in February, has a chance to win the award again for the fourth time, which would make him one of two players to be a four-time MVP.