T-Shirt Company Trolls Washington Redskins With ‘Sell the Team’ Design

When Jay Gruden met with the media following a Washington Redskins loss to the New England Patriots, he fully admitted that there was a chance that he could be let go. This proved to be the case as the team fired him on Monday morning, ending his tenure after six seasons. Washington now has to forge ahead with a new plan for the future, but NFL analyst Adam Schein only sees one way in which the Redskins can find success. To further this concept, he is promoting a new t-shirt.

Monday morning, Schein posted about a new design for a Washington Redskins shirt on BreakingT. This burgundy and gold number, which is listed as being part of the “Adam Schein Collection” is fairly straightforward with block lettering that reads: “Sell the Team.” The idea behind this design is that owner Dan Snyder is viewed by many as the cause for all of the heartache in recent years.

“Only way to fix the failing franchise in Washington,” the post on Twitter said. “Wear it loud and proud, D.C.”

Since taking over as owner of Washington’s franchise in 1999, at the price of $800 million, Snyder has seen his team struggle to remain competitive on the field. In 20 years, the Redskins have achieved a win-loss record of 139-185-1 and have only seen two playoff victories.

This franchise has finished last in the NFC East eight separate times and is headed for a ninth after starting the season 0-5. The last time the Redskins made an appearance in the postseason was in 2015, Gruden’s second season as head coach.

Under Snyder, Washington has seen seven different head coaches come and go, five of which have been fired. None of these figures achieved winning records under Snyder. Joe Gibbs did post a winning record for his combined two stints with the team (1981-1992, 2004-2007). Although his record under Snyder was 30-34.

Marty Schottenheimer reached .500 after leading the Redskins to an 8-8 record in his one season with the team. He was fired in favor of former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier.

Given the large list of coaches, as well as the oft-questioned medical staff that led to 52 players being placed on injured reserve in the past two seasons, Schein and many others believe that Snyder is the root of the problem in the nation’s capital. At this point, they view the only fix is for the current owner to sell the team and find someone more capable.

This outcome is unlikely to happen considering that Snyder is known for wearing custom Washington Redskins socks while spending time on his superyacht. He seems to be enjoying his time as the owner of an NFL franchise and may not want to give up that lifestyle. Still, BreakingT will continue to sell these shirts in hopes that they will make a difference.