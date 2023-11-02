Brazilian Soccer Player Dies After Being Shot 10 Times: Felipe Diogo Was 21

Felipe Diogo, a Brazilian soccer player who played for Serie C club Sao Bernardo, died on Tuesday after being shot 10 times, according to The Sun. He was 21 years old. It was reported that Diogo was attacked by "mystery gunmen," and police said they have launched an investigation into his death. The motive for the killing is unknown at this time.

"Sao Bernardo laments with enormous sorrow the news of the death of our player Felipe Diogo Bernardes Ferreira (Felipe Diogo)," Sao Bernardo said in a statement. "May God comfort the hearts of his family in this moment of profound grief."

Football player Felipe Diogo Bernardes Ferreira, also known as Felipe Favela, was shot and killed on the night of Tuesday, October 31st. The crime occurred in Jardim Jandaia in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. #ProteaFire #Rangnick pic.twitter.com/XiGAOzyudN — Edward DG (@eduardodg81) November 1, 2023

Diogo rose through the ranks at top Brazilian clubs Botafogo and Cruzeiro before making his senior debut at Sao Bernardo last year. He had success with the U20s side in 2021 before earning the call-up to the senior side where he helped them win promotion to Campeonato Brasileiro Serie C, which is the third tier of Brazilian soccer. Diogo featured 12 times for the side in Serie D, scoring four times before making five more appearances this year.

Friends and fans went to social media to pay tribute to Diogo. "I'm so grounded bro," Patrick Veloso Barber wrote on Facebook. "You were pure of heart my mlk, your laughter was contagious, that beautiful smile, we will never forget you, you are an example of life to all of our brokenness, a diamond that was being stoned, but God thought best to take you closer to him, and here there was this void in our hearts, Shine on in the sky brother, you enchanted football with your rare talent."

"Good night to all In the face of the painful departure of our friend athlete Felipe Diogo, we must reflect on the meaning of life and the importance of valuing people while they are alive," Walter Gomes wrote on Facebook. "May we always remember his example of determination and joy, honoring his memory through our actions. The trial part is not within our reach, God in his infinite wisdom will take care of all of us, now, of Diogo and his family."