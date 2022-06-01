Bray Wyatt Says 'It's Almost Time' in Cryptic Tweets

✖

Is Bray Wyatt making his way back to WWE? The former WWE Superstar went to Twitter to publish cryptic tweets, which could lead to him returning to pro wrestling after being away for nearly one year. In one tweet, Wyatt posted a photo of an upside-down butterfly that has the face of Wyatt's alter ego, The Feind. He then posts an interesting message to his fans.

"Everything good that's ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end," Wyatt wrote. "I was chosen for whatever reason. And I've got s— to do. It doesn't hurt anymore, it burns. I'm ready now. He then said he's "tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I'll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I'll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me." Wyatt then followed up by saying, "Patience. It's almost time."

Wyatt was released from his WWE contract at the end of July last year. He spent his entire professional wrestling career in WWE, debuting with the company in 2009. Wyatt made his main roster debut in 2010 as a member of The Nexus before returning to the developmental territory. In 2012, Wyatt returned to the main roster again as the leader of The Wyatt Family. He would play that character until 2019 when he became The Fiend. During his time in WWE, Wyatt, whose real name is Windam Rotunda, won the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship twice, the Raw Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Fans had a lot to say about Wyatt's cryptic tweets. "It's always WWE fans say sign back sign back," one fan wrote. "You want the honest truth, WWE is not doing well. Let's be honest WWE is not bringing in their PPV sales like they use to. It's weird because people use to watch NXT but look what happened they messed it all up to make NXT 2.0."

Another person wrote: "I want it to be [AEW] but only if they can do it right, and honestly each week that passes I loose more and more confidence in their ability to put on a consistently good tv show. It's got so bad I almost would rather him return to [WWE]."