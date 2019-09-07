Brandon Marshall Wants Indianapolis Colts to Sign Colin Kaepernick

The Indianapolis Colts have considerable faith in quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the lead the way after Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement. The team awarded him with a two-year, $30 million extension after naming him the starter for the foreseeable future, and they believe that he is ready to continue rolling into the regular season. This was a team that had aspirations of reaching the Super Bowl, and that hasn’t changed with Brissett taking over as the starter.

Yes, the Colts may have all the faith in the world in Brissett, but one man is decidedly less convinced. Free-agent linebacker Brandon Marshall, who was most recently with the Oakland Raiders, would prefer if the Indianapolis favorite had gone in a different direction. He believes that Colin Kaepernick would be a better option for head coach Frank Reich and his offensive system.

“I know Jacoby knows the offense, but I think the upside of Kap is better,” Marshall said, per TMZ Sports. “It’s higher, you know what I’m saying?”

As someone who played with Kaepernick at Nevada from 2008-2010, Marshall is innately familiar with the talents of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. He saw him in action weekly when they were both in college, and he continued to watch his former teammate as their NFL careers proceeded.

“Honestly, man, a team like the Colts, they could’ve used him,” Marshall continued. “The Dolphins, they could’ve used him. He could upgrade that roster immediately. Even with being out of the league for three years, he could definitely upgrade that roster. I think that’s an easy pick.”

At this point in his young career, it’s difficult to determine what is on the docket for Brissett. The Colts’ new starter appeared in three games to start his NFL career as a member of the New England Patriots, two of which he started. The NC State product achieved a 2-1 record while passing for 400 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. This stretch included a 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans, a team that had been looking to capitalize against a young quarterback.

Following that first season in New England, Brissett was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. This swap of talent occurred on Sept. 2 as the realization was sinking in that Andrew Luck may not be available all year due to a shoulder injury. Backup Scott Tolzien wasn’t the obvious choice to lead the Colts through what was guaranteed to be a rough season, so head coach Chuck Pagano turned to Brissett despite having no time to learn the system.

Throughout the 2017 season, Brissett found ways to keep the offense moving as he completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also added another 260 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Unfortunately, the Colts finished the year with a 4-12 record, ending Pagano’s tenure as head coach.

Now, however, he is paired with coach Frank Reich, who is known for inventive playcalling. If anyone can find success with the youngster, it will be him. According to Brandon Marshall, Colin Kaepernick may have the higher ceiling at this point, but that is yet to be determined. Yes, Kaep has started in a Super Bowl and came within one play of taking home a Lombardi Trophy, but that is still a possibility for Brissett.