LA Rams WR Brandin Cooks Races Teammates at BMW Performance Track

In the NFL, it’s very beneficial to be a young star on your respective team given the perks that are available. Some players don’t have to pay for drinks at certain clubs while others have helped design luxury cars. Enjoy that Aston Martin, Tom Brady. For Los Angeles Rams star receiver Brandin Cooks, however, he gets to enjoy the perks that come with being a BMW partner. He drives a brand new i8, and gets to share exclusive experiences with his teammates.

Saturday afternoon, Cooks posted a video on his Instagram page showing quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley joining him at the BMW Performance Center in Thermal, California. During this outing, the star trio of the Rams were given the opportunity to drag race M-Series sedans, practice their drifting skills, and compete for the top time in an Autocross course.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was a jam-packed day, and Cooks and company finished by having a professional driver take them around a course at breakneck speed.

Cooks may be enjoying the perks of being a BMW Partner now, but this is a more recent development. He actually worked with Mercedes-Benz during his time with the New Orleans Saints, but joined BMW prior to his first season with the Rams (2018). Now, Cooks is taking part in all of the perks provided while sharing them with his team.

Originally selected with the 20th pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL Draft, the former Oregon State star has bounced around the league during his career but has consistently produced at every stop. Cooks posted two 1,000-yard seasons and 20 total receiving touchdowns during three seasons with the Saints but was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

Once he joined New England’s roster, Cooks once again became a trusted figure in the offense. He topped 1,000 yards for the third straight season while finishing second in receptions (65), yards (1,082), and touchdowns (7) to Rob Gronkowski. He even caught a game-winning touchdown to steal victory from rookie Deshaun Watson and the upstart Texans.

Despite the success, Cooks was traded once again in 2018 as the Patriots sent him to the Los Angeles Rams, where he has remained ever since after signing an $81 million contract extension. In his lone season with the Rams, Cooks topped 1,000 yards for the fourth time, becoming the first player in NFL history to post three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with three different teams. He also finished second on the team in receptions (80), yards (1,204), and touchdowns (5).

Cooks is one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL, but he is certainly known for his blazing speed. The 5-foot-10-inch player proved this with a 98-yard touchdown reception against the Raiders in 2016. As his Instagram post shows, however, Cooks also is incredibly quick behind the wheel.