Boxer Danny Kelly Jr. Murdered in Front of Girlfriend and His Children on Christmas Eve

Professional boxer Danny Kelly Jr. was killed in front of his girlfriend and three children — ages 4, 7, and 9 — on Christmas Eve in Maryland, according to Prince George’s County Police Department, per PEOPLE. Police are suspecting Kelly, 30, was killed following a road rage incident. He was driving his family to a holiday dinner when he was fatally shot.

“Patrol officers were called to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road” in Temple Hills, a statement explains. “They discovered Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.” The statement goes on to say that “Kelly, his girlfriend and his three children were heading northbound on St. Barnabas Road” when “the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s SUV and someone inside opened fire.”

The statement continues to say that detectives are looking for the shooter as well as the suspect’s vehicle. Kelly’s girlfriend and children were not harmed in the incident. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends,” said David Blazer, acting major of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, in the statement. “He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday.”

According to BoxRec.com, Kelly posted a 10-3-1 record in his boxing career which included nine knockouts. He competed in places such as Maryland Live and the Barclays Center. “He was a wonderful dad,” said his godmother, Bernadine Walker told WUSA9. “He loved his babies. He loved his children.” Walker continued: “We traveled all over the place watching him boxing. Only for him to knock his opponent out in thirty seconds… He just had that trigger in him. He had that drive to be a good boxer.”

According to Boxing Scene, Kelly has been out of the ring since October 2019 when he defeated Nick Kisner in two rounds. His three losses came at the hands of Adam Kownacki, Stephen Shaw and Avery Gibson – all by decision. Police are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest or indictment.