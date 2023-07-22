Boxer Daniella Hemsley is making headlines after her first win, but it's not because of the fight, itself. After defeating Aleksandra Danielka in an exhibition bout at the KingPyn Boxing event at 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland, she lifted her bra, flashing the crowd in attendance and those watching at home. Following the win, Hemsley went to Instagram, revealing that it was actually a wardrobe malfunction and she didn't intend to fully flash those watching.

"Apologies to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra lol," Hemsley wrote. When Hemsley was interviewed after the fight she said that she "got approval from the promoter." The New York Post says DAZN broadcasted the event over the weekend and no fines were announced.

Hemsley, 22, now has a 1-1 record in the KingPyn influencers tournament. She has a big social media following with 255,000 followers on TikTok and 122,000 on Instagram. Hemsley also has an OnlyFans account. "Not your average Barbie Doll," Hemsley said in her multi-fight deal with KingPyn Boxing before the win on Saturday. "I'm built different. You have no idea who is coming for you."

While Hemsley flashing the crowd after the win was a viral moment, not everyone in the boxing world enjoyed the incident. Promoter Eddie Hearn told Boxing Social, "I think if I start preaching people just moan at me anyway, but you always ask me my opinion. And my opinion is I hate it. I hate it, we've worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work."

"One thing we must understand is that ain't boxing. And that needs to be pushed, all that stuff, Misfits, Kingpyn, it needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is," per talkSport.

Ebanie Bridges, the IBF Bantamweight champion, understands why Hemsley flashed the crowd. "She's an 'influencer' it's all about views & she knows it would break the internet, get views & everyone would be talking about it," Bridges wrote on Twitter. "So she has succeeded in that… it's influencer boxing their goal is to break the internet."