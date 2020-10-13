Bobby Bowden Tests Negative for COVID-19, Awaiting Release From Hospital

✖

Legendary Florida State Seminoles coach Bobby Bowden tested positive for COVID-19 in early October. He said that he felt fine and wasn't experiencing symptoms, but fans still expressed concern about his health. Now the 90-year-old coach is preparing to exit the hospital.

According to Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat, Bowden tested negative for the coronavirus. He is scheduled to be released from the hospital on Wednesday. Henry said that he connected with Bowden's wife, Ann, and that the family is thrilled and thankful. The longtime head coach was previously admitted to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Oct. 6., three days after learning that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I am sure [God] answered a prayer," Bowden said on Monday, per the Tallahassee Democract. "I do feel better. I am doing good. I appreciate everyone's thoughts, I really do." Bowden's oldest son, Steve, also provided updates about the ongoing recovery. He said that the former head coach was doing well and that his voice was strong and his spirit was good.

Prior to his positive coronavirus test, Bowden spent time at TMH receiving treatment for a leg infection. He was at the hospital and in the rehab center for nearly two weeks. He was ultimately released but learned one day later that he had tested positive.

A legend in college football, Bowden was hired at Florida State in 1976, and he immediately turned the program into a powerhouse. He led the team to a 10-2 record during his second season as the head coach, as well as a win in the Tangerine Bowl. The Seminoles then continued to make wave in college football with consecutive victories in the Orange Bowl.

While Bowden made a name as one of college football's best coaches during his first few years on the job, he ultimately made history in 1993. He led the Seminoles to their first national title victory. Bowden then led the team to an undefeated season in 1999, a Sugar Bowl win and the second national title in school history. Bowden remained with FSU until the end of the 2009 season, ending with a 304-97-4 record.

Prior to his time as Florida State's head coach, Bowden led programs at South Georgia State College (three seasons) and West Virginia (six seasons). He also served as an assistant coach for Howard (now called Samford), Florida State and West Virginia. Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.