Boat Racer James Jaronczyk Confirmed Dead After Falling Overboard

James Jaronczyk, a boat racer from Long Island, New York, died after falling overboard, according to multiple reports. He was 28 years old. Jaronczyk went missing last Sunday after his 22-foot progression speedboat crashed after hitting a wave while out on the Great South Bay off the coast of New York. He fell into the water, and his body was found four days later, according to News 12.

According to CBS News, a witness saw Jaronczyk board the boat after leaving the Tres Palms waterside restaurant. The witness went on to tell investigators that after the crash Jaronczyk went out of sight. Various groups, including Suffolk County Underwater Rescue team, divers, the United States Coast Guard, residents, volunteers and the FDNY, began searing for Jaronczyk. Last Thursday, the village of Babylon Mayor Mare E. Adams explained that Jaronczyk's body was "found in the location where rescue teams and divers were concentrating on just west of the Village Pool."

This is James Jaronczyk. He died in the Great South Bay of the south shore on Long Island when he was thrown from his boat. It took 4 days to find him. The police departments & coast guard didn’t. Christian Ministry’s did. Forever 28. #RIP sweet boy 💔 https://t.co/PCt4DzQthB pic.twitter.com/kWEW9jE0UG — ♥️🇺🇸 𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓪 🇮🇹♥️ (@CB618444) May 13, 2023

"James… May you rest in peace and shine your love and strength down on your family forever," Adams said in a Facebook post. "May God's strength and His love and peace comfort the Jaronczyk family and their friends during this incredibly difficult time. The Village of Babylon sends (sic) to the entire Jaronczyk family our love, thoughts and prayers."

Nearly $39,000 has been raised via a GoFundMe page in support of Jaronczyk's family. "As a member of the West Islip community, my hope is that we can send our neighbors in Massapequa any and all support to James' family during this unimaginable time," the page organizer said. "As a fellow mother myself, my heart wants to do whatever possible to show that there's a community of people far and wide that are sending prayers their way. Our goal here is solely to bring some peace to them in James' honor. Every little bit helps!"

Jaronczyk's cousin, Brianna Marchionda, told Patch that Jaronczyk was an "amazing son, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend who would always make sure you were cared for. He had an infectious laugh and a 'unique way' of making everyone around him feel special." She also said, "James, you were a true gift too good for this world. We will forever cherish the laughter, the love, and the lessons you shared. We will carry your spirit within us, inspired to embrace each day with the same unwavering passion that defined your extraordinary existence."