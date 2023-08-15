'Blind Side' Family Speaks Out About Michael Oher's Lawsuit, Accusations

Former NFL offensive lineman and The Blind Side subject Michael Oher dropped a bombshell on Monday, accusing his adoptive family of never adopting him and tricking him into signing a conservatorship contract instead shortly after he turned 18. And now the family is speaking out about the allegations made by Oher. Sean Tuohy Sr. spoke to The Daily Memphian and said he and his family were "devasted" by the allegations. He also denied that the family made millions of dollars off Oher's name.

"We didn't make any money off the movie," Tuohy Sr. said, per NBC4. "Well, Michael Lewis [the author of the book The Blind Side] gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each. "We're devastated. It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16."

Sean Tuohy's son, Sean Tuohy Jr., recently spoke to Barstool Sports about the allegations and also denied that he made millions from the Super Bowl champion's name. "I completely understand," Tuohy Jr. said, per PEOPLE. "Man, if I had $2 million in my bank account, it would be in my email signature and say, 'Signed, SJ Tuohy, multi-millionaire.'"

Tuohy Jr. went on to say that the main reason he wanted to speak to Barstool Sports he wanted to debunk reports of his family making $2 million from The Blind Side. "I get it, why he's mad. I completely understand," Tuohy Jr. continued. "It stinks that it'll play out on a very public stage."

Oher, 37, filed the lawsuit in the Shelby County, Tennessee probate court on Monday, which said he was tricked into making Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy his conservators when he was 18, allegedly telling him there's no difference between being adopted and entering into a conservatorship. "Michael trusted the Tuohys and signed where they told him to sign," the legal filing says. "What he signed, however, and unknown to Michael until after February 2023, were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers."

Sean Tuohy Sr. said the conservatorship was "the only thing" he and Leigh Anne could do to make him part of the family since he was over 18 and wanted to attend Ole Miss. "Michael was obviously living with us for a long time, and the NCAA didn't like that," Tuohy said. "They said the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family. I sat Michael down and told him, 'If you're planning to go to Ole Miss—or even considering Ole Miss—we think you have to be part of the family. This would do that, legally.' We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn't adopt over the age of 18. The only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship."