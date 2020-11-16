Blake Shelton Had Wild Reactions to Cardinals' Game-Winning Hail Mary Pass: 'S— My Pants'

✖

Sunday afternoon, second-year quarterback Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins partnered for a wild Hail Mary pass with mere seconds remaining against the Buffalo Bills. The play resulted in a stunning win, as well as an over-the-top reaction from country superstar Blake Shelton. He joked that he soiled himself while watching the game.

The Voice star is a massive Cardinals fan and regularly shows his support on social media. Sunday's game only served as the latest example. "My god [Arizona Cardinals] what a game!! Congrats!!! I died, came back to life, s— my pants and hyperextended my scrotum all in 30 seconds!!!!" Shelton tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

According to TMZ Sports, the Cardinals saw Shelton's reaction to the game. The team responded on Twitter and said "Hey [Blake Shelton]. Saw your tweet and hope you're doing okay. That's a tough 30 seconds for anyone."

The play occurred when Murray dropped back looking for any open receiver. The Cardinals trailed the Bills by four points, so a field goal would not matter. He eluded the pass rush, ran to the left and then launched a pass to Hopkins, who was in triple-coverage. The three-time All-Pro jumped up between Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Tre'davious White, somehow securing the ball for the game-winning touchdown.

"They were in position, but it was just a better catch by I," Hopkins said after the game. He compared his game-winning play to the NBA and when someone "gets dunked on." Although the wide receiver specifically mentioned that it was three players getting dunked on.

Only in his second year, the first-round pick in Murray is on his way to making history. He is on pace to become the first NFL quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for another 1,000. He also has the Cardinals in contention for the NFC West and a home playoff game.

Of course, Murray's success is not a surprise to Shelton. The outspoken Cardinals fan has long supported the decision to bring the Heisman Trophy winner to the desert. He even jokingly threatened general manager Steve Keim prior to the 2019 NFL Draft.

"I'm a huge Kyler Murray fan," Shelton said to TMZ in 2019. "I was in favor of [drafting him]. In fact, I told Steve Keim that we wouldn't be friends anymore if he didn't take him No. 1 in the draft." Keim listened to Shelton, leading up to Sunday's wild finish.