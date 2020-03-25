Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals QB, Just Bought Insane Bruce Lee Pendant Worth 5 Figures

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was viewed as one of the more exciting players throughout the season. He recently celebrated some of his on-field success with a jaw-dropping purchase. Murray spent $95,000 on a custom diamond pendant from ZoFrostAndCo.

According to TMZ, the purchase was made shortly after Murray won Rookie of the Year honors in February. He requested a pendant in the form of Bruce Lee‘s upper body, which includes 40 carats of diamonds with approximately 7,800 stones. The details on the pendant match an iconic still from Lee’s career, including cuts on his torso and cheeks. ZoFrostandCo. even matched the expression on Lee’s face.

Despite facing concerns over his height, the former Oklahoma QB in Murray was still selected first overall by first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He finished his rookie season with 3,722 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Murray also rushed for more than 500 yards and another four scores while helping his team secure a record of 5-10-1.

The Cardinals finished in fourth place in the NFC West, but the expectation is that Murray and the offense will be significantly improved in 2020. The key players are returning, including running back Kenyan Drake and wide receivers Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald.

Additionally, the team also secured another top-tier pass catcher in DeAndre Hopkins after a trade with the Houston Texans. With another year of experience, even more weapons, and a Lee Pendant in his jewelry box, Murray will have big expectations for the year.

The Lee pendant is only the latest example of the work done by the jewelry maker. ZoFrostandCo. has been a popular destination for athletes, whether they are in the league or preparing to be drafted. The designer has also worked with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, and boxer Deontay Wilder. Another example is former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, who had a custom piece made that featured the letters “GV.”

He is expected to be selected fairly early in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and wanted to add a top accessory to his look. Although coronavirus concerns have put the current draft plans on hold, which could result in Higgins not getting the opportunity to walk onto the stage after hearing his name called.

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty