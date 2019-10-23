Blake Griffin Injured and Will Miss the Start of Pistons Season

Blake Griffin will have to wait when it comes to helping his team make a run at an NBA title. On Tuesday, the team announced they will not have Griffin for the start of the 2019-2020 season due to knee and hamstring injuries. He did not travel with the team to Indianapolis as they will face the Pacers on Wednesday and he likely won’t return to action until November. The Pistons will play in games this month.

Injuries have been an issue for Griffin throughout his NBA career. In fact, he played in 75 games last year and it’s the most games he has played in a season since 2013-2014 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers according to UPI. Earlier this year, Griffin had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He played in the team’s first two preseason contests, but then missed the final three.

Griffin was drafted No. 1 overall by the Clippers back in 2009. He missed the entire 2009-2010 season due to an injured knee. Because of that, Griffin was considered a rookie during the 2010-2011 season and he was able to win Rookie of the Year by averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds per game. He also won the Slam Dunk Contest that same year.

During his time with the Clippers. Griffin was named to the All-Star team five times and he was named to the All-NBA team four times. With the help of Griffin, the Clippers reached the playoffs from 2012-2017, the best stretch in franchise history.

Griffin was traded to the Pistons in January 2018 and played in 25 games for his new team.

“I’m proud to be part of the rebranding of the franchise,” Griffin said to ESPN when talking about his career with the Clippers before the trade was made. “It was like a movement. People don’t think about the Clippers today the way they did. I remember when I was about to get drafted and I think it was Bill Simmons who wrote a piece about how I should I hold out and tell them I don’t want to get drafted there. Tons of people were saying, ‘You don’t want to go to the Clippers.’ That’s all I heard. And not only did I turn out OK, I had moderate success in the one place where they literally called it ‘The Clippers Curse.’ That’s what it was called! And here I am.”

Along with being an NBA star, Griffin is also known for dating model and Kardashian family member Kendall Jenner. The couple is no longer together.