Social Media Mourns Murder Tragedy Involving Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Blake Bivens

Blake Bivens, a minor league pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays organization, just suffered a terrible tragedy as his wife, child and mother-in-law, were among the three people killed in Virginia. It was recently announced Bivens’ brother-in-law, Matthew Thomas Bernard, was arrested on three-counts of first-degree murder.

“First and foremost, the Biscuits thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by the tragedy,” said Lou DiBella, the CEO and managing owner of the Double-A team for the Rays. “We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern, but ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.”

Bivens is 24 years old and from Sutherlin, Virgina. He is a right-handed pitcher in the organization. The 6-foot-2 righty was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays released a statement that showed their sadness for the tragedy. The team said, “Earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia. Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can.”

The Suspect

Naked homicide suspect captured after trying to flee from police



The sheriff’s office say he is a suspect in a triple homicide that included the wife and child of Blake Bivens, a pitcher with the Tampa Bay Rays. (Video: WSET)https://t.co/mF3Un1eZyr pic.twitter.com/tzKjKtfE8l — NBC 15 News (@mynbc15) August 28, 2019

Here’s a look at the suspect who is “running” from the police naked. Matthew Thomas Bernard is seen running around past police, reports and he even attacked a man. It wasn’t until the police used a stun gun to stop Bernard and arrest him.

With this video being released, it has sparked some controversy when it comes to how this man was brought down. Why wasn’t he arrested right away? Why were the cops running from him?

Montgomery Biscuits

The Montgomery Biscuits, the team Bivens plays for, made an announcement once they heard the news. They said, “Due to a tragic event within the Biscuits family, tonight’s doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts have been cancelled.

“The Biscuits ask for privacy at this time and will provide an update when it’s appropriate.”

One fan responded, “So many prayers for you guys & Blake Bivens. Stay strong. Your Tampa Bay Family is with you.” Another fan responded, “Blake and his family are in my prayers. God bless you all.”

No words

I have no words for this whole tragic situation, except prayers go out to Blake Bivens.



But why the hell would police chase this naked white dude, who just murdered 3 ppl, like it’s a damn game?!? And then he tried to choke a reporter! He was NEVER shot or harmed by cops! Ok 🙄 https://t.co/8dD7KiQZ3o — Lady J (@kujocelyn) August 28, 2019

This Twitter user is so shocked by everything, but she’s also doesn’t understand the arrest situation. Lady J said, “I have no words for this whole tragic situation, except prayers go out to Blake Bivens.”

“But why the hell would police chase this naked white dude, who just murdered 3 [people], like it’s a damn game?!? And then he tried to choke a reporter! He was NEVER shot or harmed by cops! Ok.”

It’s a good question that the police will have to answer very soon.

Astros Fans

Thoughts & prayers aren’t even close to being enough after what happened to Blake Bivens. That’s horrendous & genuinely one of the worst stories I’ve ever heard. Devastated for him. — Astros Fans UK (@AstrosFansUK) August 28, 2019

Houston Astros fans may not like the Rays, but they know there are things much bigger than baseball. The Astros fans from the UK said, “Thoughts & prayers aren’t even close to being enough after what happened to Blake Bivens. That’s horrendous & genuinely one of the worst stories I’ve ever heard. Devastated for him.”

I’m sure the Astros and other Major League Baseball clubs have reached out to Bivens and the Rays after they learned the details of the tragedy.”

GoFundMe Page

We are devastated by the loss of our friend and fellow baseball wife, Emily Bivens. Please help her family if you can. #milb https://t.co/3rFJi9IyI6 — OurBaseballLife.com (@ourbaseballlife) August 28, 2019

With Bivens going through a very difficult situation, the people from Pittsylvania County have set up a GoFundMe page to help the minor league pitcher with any and all expenses. So far, there has been over $14,000 raise to support Bivens and it will continue to grow throughout the week.

One person on the page said, “I am a mother of a MILB player and a strong believer that God will carry you through this difficult time.” Another person on the page said, “Domestic Violence hits too close to home. We are praying for the Bivens family [because] we know the healing power of God and it’s what will get this family through these incomprehensible, dark hours.”

Minor League Broadcaster Alex Cohen

In 2017, I was the broadcaster for the @BGHotRods. Blake Bivens was a pitcher on that team. Throughout the year, I was in awe of how mature Bivens was for that level. He was the only one married on the team, with Emily by his side all summer at the park.



Prayers to you, Blake. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) August 28, 2019

Alex Cohen, who does play-by-play for the Iowa Cubs, is amazed how mature Bivens is for his age. He said, ” In 2017, I was the broadcaster for the [Bowling Green Hot Rods]. Blake Bivens was a pitcher on that team. Throughout the year, I was in awe of how mature Bivens was for that level. He was the only one married on the team, with Emily by his side all summer at the park.

“Prayers to you, Blake.”