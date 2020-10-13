Bills vs. Titans: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Week 5 of the NFL season is not done yet as the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans will square off in Nashville tonight. This game was originally scheduled for Sunday but was pushed back after multiple members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19. This Tuesday night game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on CBS. It can also be streamed on CBS All Access.

It is extremely rare for the NFL to have a game played on Tuesday. This is the second time in the last 70 years two teams will be playing on Tuesday, according to CBS Sports. The last time it happened was in 2010 when the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Minnesota Vikings. The reason that game was pushed back was a blizzard was about to hit Philadelphia, and the game was rescheduled one hour before kickoff. The Vikings won the Tuesday night battle 24-14.

For the Titans, this will be their first game since Sept. 27 when the team defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-30. The Titan's Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to players and staff members testing positive for COVID-19 and will be played on Oct. 25.

"Obviously we're going to be missing some guys, but that's just the situation we're in," Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Saturday on the team's official website. "We didn't choose this, but we're living in the middle of a pandemic and this came up. We're going to be down some guys, but it also raises a big opportunity for some guys that have been with us."

The Titans (3-0) will be shorthanded as they will be without receiver Corey Davis, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, tight end MyCole Pruitt, fullback Khari Blasingame and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the 53-man roster on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Titans will face a Bills (4-0) team that is in first place in the AFC East. Quarterback Josh Allen has been making his case to win MVP, completing 70 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,326 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been Allen's top target, catching 26 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.