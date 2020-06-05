Bills Quarterback Jake Fromm Apologizes for 'Elite White People' Text Message

✖

Jake Fromm, a rookie quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, recently apologized for an "elite white people" comment he said during a text conversation in 2019, which emerged online. The conversation was posted on Twitter, which involved Fromm and a friend. Fromm was talking about guns and wrote "But no guns are good. They need to let me get suppressors," before adding, "Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha," according to ESPN.

From went on to write, he's not an "elite white person" later in the conversation, but he still took a lot of heat for his comments as the protests for Geoge Floyd's death continue. "I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white person' in a text message conversation," Fromm said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as later stated in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being part of the solution in this country."

When the Bills were made aware of Fomm's remarks, they also released a statement. "He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don't condone what he said. Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange. He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize to his teammates and coaches today in a team meeting, which he did. We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

NFL players weighed on the Fromm situation, including Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Terry Godwin. Both Fromm and Godwin were teammates at the University of Georgia, and Godwin is not happy with the Georgia native. "This is showing everybody’s TRUE side," Godwin wrote on Twitter. "Even from a guy like Drew Brees and Georgia very own Jake Fromm. I've lost all respect for both of these people."

Fromm was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round this year after spending three seasons at Georgia. During his time with the Bulldogs, Fromm led to the team to three consecutive SEC Championship appearances, on SEC title, a Rose Bowl victory a Sugar Bowl victory and a National Championship appearance.