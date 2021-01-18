Bills Fans Donate to Lamar Jackson's Favorite Charities After Ravens QB Suffers Concussion

✖

Saturday night, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens faced off in an AFC Divisional game. The Ravens missed out on the AFC Championship, however, due to quarterback Lamar Jackson suffering a concussion and missing the remainder of the game. The Bills fanbase responded with a massive show of support and began donating to one of Jackson's favorite charities.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of Saturday's playoff game. Jackson picked up a loose ball in the end zone and threw it away to avoid a safety, but he hit his head on the turf after being tackled. The team took him to the locker room for evaluation and declared him out with a concussion. Fans of the Bills responded by making several donations to the Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, which provides food for elementary school children in need.

Bills fans started donating to Lamar Jackson’s charity after the QB’s injury against Buffalo. Salute, #BillsMafia (h/t @RickRitterWJZ) pic.twitter.com/sMNBxMdHOJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

The nonprofit organization said that it had received close to $75,000 within the first 12 hours of Jackson's injury. The fans continued to donate money, passing $150,000 by Sunday afternoon. ESPN then reported that the total had reached $327,000 by Monday afternoon.

Jackson is not the only member of the Ravens that received an influx of donations following Saturday night's game. Left guard Bradley Bozeman also said that he had woken up on Sunday to the news that Bills fans had donated to his foundation, The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation.

"Even though the game didn’t go as I hoped last night, waking up to countless donations from [Bills Mafia] is such a blessing," Bozeman tweeted. "We are so thankful to all the fans who have made such an impact this season! [Buffalo Bills] [Ravens] [Together We Can]"

With the victory, the Bills are in the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1994. The team will try to defeat the Chiefs and secure a spot in Super Bowl LV. Achieving this goal will not be easy given that the game will take place in Kansas City, but Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has made it clear that he will be rooting for the Bills.

"I felt like the Bills, pretty classy organization, the players seemed all pretty classy, doing things the right way it seems like," Humphrey said, per the team website. "I'd rather the team that took me out to win it all. They have a pretty good team, they have a pretty good shot to do it."