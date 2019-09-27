Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft Reportedly Disagreed on Cutting Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the New England Patriots. However, if it was up to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Brown would probably still be on the roster. According to NBC Sports Boston, Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft were not on the same page when it comes to cutting Brown. Brown was signed by the Patriots earlier this month and hit with a sexual assault lawsuit from his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Shortly after that, an unnamed woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct when she was painting a mural at his home in 2017.

Curran wrote that Kraft was all about cutting Brown while Belichick understood the decision, but he did not agree with it.

“After more conversations this week, I’ve come to understand that unanimous decision wasn’t easily reached,” Curran wrote via Deadspin. “Belichick accepted the decision and understood it. But he was by no means leading the charge to move on — and if Kraft hadn’t insisted, Brown would probably still be here.”

Curran went more into detail about Belichick not wanting to cut the All-Pro receiver.

“Why, when asked, ‘What was the last straw?’ did Belichick not at least mumble something to Dana Jacobson about the decision being what was best for the football team? Because he isn’t sold that it was the best thing for the football team. And the real answer, ‘Robert is the boss and the heat got too hot… ‘would have been less prudent than an icy stare,” Curran wrote.

Brown only played in one game for the Patriots and recorded four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots released Brown two days before their Week Three contest against the New York Jets.

As far as Brown’s future goes, he recently said he wants to return to the NFL after saying he was done with the league. On Twitter, Brown said, “I’m still the best. Why stop now?” Comedian Will Noonan responded to Brown and said, “Bro. Let’s try and play for 4 NFL teams this year.” Brown agreed with him by saying “Big 4X.” Later, Brown tweeted, “The game need me. I’m like test answers.”

If Brown doesn’t play in the NFL again he will go down as one of the most dynamic receivers to play in his era. Since entering the NFL in 2010, Brown has caught 841 passes for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.