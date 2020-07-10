Big Ten's Decision to Cut Non-Conference Football Games Has Fans Worried About Entire 2020 Season
College football might be in danger of not playing this season. On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced that it has eliminated non-conference football games for the 2020 season, meaning some of the biggest games of the year won't be played. Other fall sports in the Big Ten will also play a conference-only schedule, but with growing cases of COVID-19 popping up all over the country, it's possible zero football games in the Big Ten conference will be played.
"This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee," the conference said in a statement. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren warned the media that not having any football games is a possibility. The decision means some of the biggest games of the season have been canceled, including Wisconsin at Notre Dame, which was set to be played at Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers. This has also led to fans being very concerned about college football being played at all this year.
RIP Big Ten football this fall 😢— Jake Gostisha (@gostishaj) July 9, 2020
I hate life https://t.co/tsf14c51hu— BuckeyeChi5 (@BuckeyeChi5) July 9, 2020
prevnext
There will be no Big Ten football or any other college football this fall. Or any college sports in the fall. https://t.co/6WkrYISJTt— JJ_Namadeits (@gopher33j) July 9, 2020
This is particularly big news, and this likely has to have a trickle-down effect in D1. Sounding like non-conference games will not happen in Big Ten football. https://t.co/cabSIX7q9B— Brandon Zenner 😷 (@NPNowZenner) July 9, 2020
Is it true the Big Ten Football Conf cancelled ALL non-confidence games this Fall???
If so the chances we see any college football played this Fall seem 2 b MUCH LOWER than I was expecting— James Vendemia (@JamesVendemia) July 10, 2020
prevnext
That's coming... if people had only worn masks and waited to open up everything.— Croaker (@cr0ak3r) July 9, 2020
College football conferences trying to save the 2020 season by moving to conference-only schedules pic.twitter.com/uZUUJgGlEV— Jack Leniart (@Leniart_ND) July 9, 2020
What college football is about to do to Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/pwAFEoOmiy— Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) July 9, 2020
prevnext
Don't get me wrong, I want a regular college football season.
But an all SEC conference showdown, one-time only, sounds awesome.— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) July 9, 2020
Across the country, there are some perturbed administrators at the Big Ten's announcement, which many described as covert.
There's a scheduled FBS commissioners meeting tomorrow.
One source: "Why couldn't they have just waited and until then?"
College football needs a czar.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 10, 2020
You could see this coming for months: There was zero chance these guys would act in unison.
Nobody's in charge of college football. https://t.co/P6ZdzsQnsN— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 9, 2020
prevnext
No college football in 2020. https://t.co/H9S7AP4yET— Marc Morehouse (@marcmorehouse) July 9, 2020
Wildest thing to me is if college football didn’t play, NFL would just swoop in and take over all the Saturday broadcast windows and likely make more money while college football voluntarily bankrupted itself.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 10, 2020
NCAA does not run college football. Who doesn’t know this by now?— Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) July 10, 2020
prevnext
Not a hasty or easy decision here... colleges depend on sports programs to generate millions in revenue, especially elite college football programs https://t.co/9cnIIiJHkW— 😷David🧻de 🦠Sola🚰 (@daviddesola) July 10, 2020
It’s the right thing to do but I hate it. My two favorite spectator sports are college basketball and college football. And I think this situation will get worse in terms of cancellations. https://t.co/UgakgnX6W2— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) July 10, 2020
I just wish EA Sports would make NCAA21...I miss college football 😭— shae shae (@shanena12_) July 10, 2020
prevnext
If you don’t care about wearing a mask to protect others, maybe you’ll care about wearing a mask so college football doesn’t get cancelled. 🤷♀️ https://t.co/UctpGBDa7N— a_LoTrades (@ALotrades) July 10, 2020
Dennis Dodd and Dan Walken are BOTH trying to take down College Football , and have it meet their on agenda... Dennis Dodd is a mouthpiece for Dan Walken.... and a Football Socialist, and POS— Officer Dickson (@bamamal2) July 10, 2020
I bet there will be colleges that will go under. Football is the money maker— Werdna Niets (@stein_andrew) July 10, 2020
prev
Yeahh, I'm on the "college football is not happening this year" side officially....— John Kopecky (@JohnKopecky6) July 10, 2020