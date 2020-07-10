Big Ten's Decision to Cut Non-Conference Football Games Has Fans Worried About Entire 2020 Season

College football might be in danger of not playing this season. On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced that it has eliminated non-conference football games for the 2020 season, meaning some of the biggest games of the year won't be played. Other fall sports in the Big Ten will also play a conference-only schedule, but with growing cases of COVID-19 popping up all over the country, it's possible zero football games in the Big Ten conference will be played.

"This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee," the conference said in a statement. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren warned the media that not having any football games is a possibility. The decision means some of the biggest games of the season have been canceled, including Wisconsin at Notre Dame, which was set to be played at Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers. This has also led to fans being very concerned about college football being played at all this year.