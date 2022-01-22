Bengals vs. Titans: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is here and starts with an interesting matchup. After winning their first playoff game since 1990, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to reach the AFC Championship Game by taking down the Tennessee Titans who are the No. 1 seed in the conference. Today’s game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+, CBS Sports.com, NFL.com, CBS Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Bengals (11-7) defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round last week and are now one step closer to reaching their first Super Bowl since the 1998 season. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been a big reason for the team’s success this season, completing 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 108.3 passer rating. Running back Joe Mixon also had a strong year, rushing for 1,205 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

“We’re here to win. We don’t care about some theory that everybody (else is) worried about,” Mixon said this week, per the Bengals’ official website. “We know what we’ve got in front of us, we know what we have to do in order to get where we want to be, we got the path laid out for us. At the same time, as we’ve been saying for these past I don’t know how many weeks now, we control our own destiny and we just got to keep on pushing and keep on getting better each and every week.”

The Titans (12-5) have played consistent football all throughout the year, despite not having star running back Derrick Henry for half the season. Henry played in only eight games due to a fractured foot but will be back with the team today. Henry, who rushed for over 2,000 yards in 2020, finished this season with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

“I’m happy to be back,” Henry said, per the team’s official website. “You definitely appreciate this game a lot more when you are away from it, being away from teammates and just having that camaraderie and going to work every day and playing on Sundays each and every week. I definitely missed that.”