Ben Roethlisberger Sets Timetable for His Return From Elbow Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the rest of the 2019 season due to an injured elbow and set to return in 2020. But with him having surgery on the elbow, the question is when exactly will Roethlisberger be back on the field? The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback recently spoke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and said he should be ready to go sometime in the spring.

“OTAs. Minicamp. Somewhere in there,” Roethlisberger said who has been with the team since being drafted in the first round back in 2004. “Just taking it nice and slow, doctors’ orders. It’s all about what they say.”

The Steelers would love to have Roethlisberger under center, but it seems like they have found their rhythm with backup Mason Rudolph. After losing the first three games of the season, the Steelers have won five of their last six games and they are just two games out of the AFC North lead which currently belongs to the Baltimore Ravens. Roethlisberger talked about the play of Rudolph who has thrown 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games this season.

“I think Mason is doing great,” Roethlisberger said of Rudolph. “He’s doing some really good things. It doesn’t matter what comes his way. He stays in the pocket when he needs to. He makes plays when he needs to. I think he’s playing awesome. I’m proud of him.”

Roethlisberger played in two games before being placed on injured reserve. Once he learned that he will need to have surgery on the elbow, Roethlisberger released a statement to Steelers fans.

“I’ve been informed that I need season-ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect. This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people,” he said. “I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season.

“The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”