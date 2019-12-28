Ben Roethlisberger Clears up Retirement Rumors, and Steelers Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Ben Roethlisberger made it clear he’s not going anywhere. While there have been rumors about him retiring from the NFL after being in the league for 16 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recently revealed he’s not calling it quits and he will be back with the team next year. Roethlisberger announced the news on Twitter on Christmas Day to inform fans that he’s ready to help the team win another Super Bowl in 2020.

“P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!” Roethlisberger wrote.

Steelers fans were relieved to hear the news and supported their quarterback in the comments section. One fan wrote: “C’mon back Big Ben. A few things have changed in your absence: You have a monster at MLB You have a ball hawk at safety There’s a hungry beast in Baltimore(and he’s got a lot of hungry friends with him) And the Browns and Bengals are as you remember them Hurry back…”

“You probably don’t read these personally, but let me say anyway that you are so dearly missed by Steeler Nation,” another fan wrote. “Merry Christmas, Big Ben and fam!”

“Thank God!” a third fan wrote. “I’m not ready to see you retire yet. You and my jersey still have a lot of football life left. Still determined to get a signed #7 Color Rush though. We love and miss you Ben. Can’t wait to see you back on the field.”

“Just get back, Big Fella,” another fan added. “With this Defense, and if we can add 1 more offensive threat and get you back healthy, I like our chances next season. You’ve been UNDERappreciated your entire career, now people know. You have 2 more SB rings left in that arm. Merry Christmas!”

Roethlisberger has been on injured reserve since Week Two of the 2019 season due to an elbow injury. He had surgery on the elbow and while he’s not cleared to throw yet, the two-time Super Bowl winner is on track to be back on the field when the 2020 season begins. He has two more years remaining on his current contract and he will then be a free agent in 2022.