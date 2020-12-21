Ben Roethlisberger Intends to Return for 18th NFL Season, According to Report

✖

Ben Roethlisberger will not retire once the 2020 season comes to an end. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback intends to return for his 18th NFL season and, unless he has a change of heart, plans to fulfill the terms of his contract that has one year remaining after this season. Currently, Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to an 11-2 record, and the team has clinched a playoff spot.

Roethlisberger said in the past he wanted to continue playing. However, it looks like it's now been confirmed that the 38-year old will play another season despite the injuries he has battled in 2020. He has played in all 13 games and has thrown for 23,292 yards, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 94.9 passer rating. The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

In 2019, Roethlisberger missed most of last season due to an elbow injury. There were rumors of him retiring at the time, but the two-time Super Bowl champion put those rumors to bed. "P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my 'uncertainty' about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!" he wrote on social media.

Steelers fans are happy to hear the news on Roethlisberger, but they want to see the team get out of their current slump. After winning the first 11 games of the season, the Steelers have dropped their last two. They are heavy favorites against the Bengals, but they know they need to do one thing in order to turn things around before the playoffs start.

"I don't think we need to adjust drastically," Roethlisberger said on the team's official website. "There are plays to be had that we are not making. I think some of it stems from physicality. I don't think we are being as physical as we should be and need to be all of the time. I think that is something we always took pride in as the Pittsburgh Steelers and being physical." Roethlisberger became the Steelers starting QB in 2004. During that time, Pittsburgh has won two Super Bowls reached the AFC Championship five times and won seven AFC North division crowns.