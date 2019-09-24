Ben Roethlisberger Undergoes Elbow Surgery, Steelers Update Status for 2020 Season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger underwent surgery on his injured elbow on Monday night, the team announced. Burt Lauten, the Steelers spokesperson, released a statement which discussed Roethlisberger’s surgery as well as his status for the 2020 season.

“Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow on Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in consultation with Steelers Team Physician Jim Bradley, who began his career at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic,” Lauten said.

“Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.”

Roethlisberger suffered the injury in week two against the Seattle Seahawks. According to CBS Sports, Roethlisberger was dealing with pain in the elbow before the game kicked off. Once the decision was made to have surgery, Roethlisberger released a statement.

“I’ve been informed that I need season-ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect. This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people,” he said. “I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season.

“The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”

With Roethlisberger out, Mason Rudolph is the team’s new starting quarterback. In his first start against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, the Oklahoma State alum completed 14 of 27 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 24-20 loss. The Steelers now are 0-3 for the first time 2013.

Roethlisberger is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the league. He has led to team to three Super Bowl appearances with two wins, he has been to the Pro Bowl six times and he led the NFL in passing yards in 2014 and 2018.