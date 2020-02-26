Ben Affleck Addresses Whether No. 24 Jersey in Movie ‘The Way Back’ Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Following the death of Kobe Bryant, Ben Affleck has addressed whether or not the No. 24 jersey featured in his new movie, The Way Back was meant to pay tribute to the basketball legend. When asked about the possible reference by film journalist Kevin McCarthy, Affleck replied while it might seem like in light of the tragic events, there’s a lot more behind the reasoning.

“I don’t think it was a specific homage to Kobe, although I did know Kobe, and he was a lovely guy, and it’s a terrible tragedy,” Affleck said. “Guys like Kobe get a number, the number gets popular.”

Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with his 13-year-old daughter, the aircraft’s pilot, and six other passengers.

Affleck previously memorialized the late NBA icon, by taking to Twitter and expressing how sorrowful he was over the news of the crash claiming so many lives.

My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba. — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 27, 2020

Many of Affleck’s fans and followers began replying to his heartfelt message by sharing words of sympathy as well.

