Belmont Stakes 2020: Fans Are in Love With a Horse Named ‘Sweet Melania’ After First Lady Melania Trump

Horse racing fans experienced a full day of action on Saturday with several events leading up to the 2020 Belmont Stakes. Tiz the Law secured the win during the opening Triple Crown event, but a different horse created conversations on social media. American Pharoah's daughter Sweet Melania won the Wonder Again race, creating conversations about the first lady.

Several Twitter users made proclamations about Melania Trump and Sweet Melania alike on Saturday afternoon following the victory. Some thought it was the perfect name for the horse while others wanted to discuss political opinions. Others expressed that they loved the horse, but they didn't like the name that was sitting atop the leaderboard. Although some people joined in the conversation in order to simply ask why "Melania" was trending on Saturday afternoon.