Belmont Stakes 2020: Fans Are in Love With a Horse Named ‘Sweet Melania’ After First Lady Melania Trump
Horse racing fans experienced a full day of action on Saturday with several events leading up to the 2020 Belmont Stakes. Tiz the Law secured the win during the opening Triple Crown event, but a different horse created conversations on social media. American Pharoah's daughter Sweet Melania won the Wonder Again race, creating conversations about the first lady.
Several Twitter users made proclamations about Melania Trump and Sweet Melania alike on Saturday afternoon following the victory. Some thought it was the perfect name for the horse while others wanted to discuss political opinions. Others expressed that they loved the horse, but they didn't like the name that was sitting atop the leaderboard. Although some people joined in the conversation in order to simply ask why "Melania" was trending on Saturday afternoon.
Sweet Melania (American Pharoah-Sweet N Discreet) 😍returns a winner today in the Wonder Again to begin her 3 year old campaign. And yes, her owner named her after our lovely First Lady! 🏇👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/275FHDqR4O— Bonnie Chambers (@BonnieC919) June 20, 2020
Seeing a beautiful horse being named Sweet Melania is an insult, not only to that poor horse, but to all animals.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 20, 2020
I think NY-bred Tiz the Law winning, and not Sweet Melania, is a very good omen.— (((Lady Kay))) (@the_ladykay) June 20, 2020
This is animal cruelty, who in the right mind will named a horse Sweet Melania pic.twitter.com/gONKlqDe4L— José (@yoruguaenusa) June 20, 2020
And “Sweet Melania” wins #BelmontStakes!!
And the LIBS are TRIGGERED!!!pic.twitter.com/KfUccUPs8X— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) June 20, 2020
was going to block you but see that I already had, nothing good to say about our @FLOTUS? that's just childish and idiotic. Congrats to Sweet Melania, both the Horse and our Classy, fabulous, beautiful 1st Lady.❣️🇺🇸 https://t.co/Yzy8OYLJip— Mac ~ incognito (@TribeTrump) June 20, 2020
I feel sorry for all the Melanias in the world that end up having their name be mocked because of the FLOTUS and the whole Sweet Melania debacle.
C'est la vie.— The Sick Dreamer (@TheSickDreamer1) June 20, 2020
@realDonaldTrump Sweet Melania and Tiz The Law win at Belmont today. The ponies reminding us we need more of both. #loveandlaw pic.twitter.com/AGkxnh7MxM— Ray Lucia Jr , CPA/PFS (@rayluciajr) June 20, 2020
@FoxNews “Sweet Melania”, “Tiz the Law”- it’s all lining up for “Trump in Tulsa” tonight!🇺🇸— elizabeth cronin (@BETTYTHEKID) June 20, 2020
Did you see that a horse named "Sweet Melania" won a race at Belmont? #Winning— Bill Kent (@kentwilliam94) June 20, 2020
Jim trump Jones or Sweet Melania. 2 of the 4 horseman of the apocalypse.— Malika Agyeman (@Afialovesyoubac) June 20, 2020
I knew the #BelmontStakes was happening. So when Sweet Melania was trending... Knew for a fact it was about a horse!— mrbvb (@mrbvb) June 20, 2020
Whoever names their horse "Sweet Melania" should never be allowed to name a horse again https://t.co/ydEutJej7f— Usernamessuck (@Usernamessuck14) June 20, 2020
Sweet Melania wins the G3 Wonder Again on— MissLuann (@DesignMissLuann) June 20, 2020
Belmont Stakes
Day.
Named after our First Lady this filly is as honest as they come never missing the board in 7 starts and now a Multiple Graded Stakes winner. pic.twitter.com/Faey6oOrHk