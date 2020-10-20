Bellator Fighter Valerie Loureda Fielding Reality Show Offers After Recent Wins and Viral Twerk Videos

✖

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda has been a roll lately, and Hollywood has been taken notice. The 22-year old spoke to TMZ about her career and said she has been offered to be on a reality TV show. She began gaining popularity after being Tara Graff at Bellator 243 as well as her twerking videos on social media.

"Several talent agents have reached out to me to try to get me to enter entertainment, and film different things, and honestly I love all of that and that’s my goal at the end of my career," Loureda said to TMZ. "But, right now, I'm really focused on fighting and winning fights comes first. But, yeah for sure, that’s a dream for me."

Currently, Loureda is healing from an eye injury but hopes to return to the ring this year. Bellator is working on an opponent for Loureda, who signed a multi-year, multi-fight contract with the company in August. And while fans might love Loureda sharing videos of herself dancing, not everyone in the MMA is down with her style. Back in May, UFC Star Macy Chiasson went after Loureda posted a video of herself dancing at a gym.

just signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight extension with @BellatorMMA not going anywhere 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/6LfkRb0s9m — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) August 14, 2020

"Is this the message we want to continue to convey to not only our future leaders but to the disgusting already misogynistic dudes out here," Chiasson wrote. "Are we here to fight and be role models or are we here for male followers and strip teases." Chiasson's tweet led to a response from Loureda.

"Girl by putting other women down you’re contracting yourself," Loureda stated. "Who said I do anything for my male followers? I have been fighting since I was 2 years old and just like you have other interests like tattoos I like to dance. Lmao simple" The two went back and forth with a series of tweets that are now deleted. The good news is Loureda has a big supporter in Demi Lovato.

"Never let people define you or put you in a box," Lovato wrote in her Instagram story. "This martial artist is so much more than skin deep — it’s time people recognize others’ potential instead of placing women in a box because of their looks."