Bella Twins Steal Kevin Hart’s Cold Tub in Latest Episode of ‘Cold As Balls’

Comedian Kevin Hart has been mixing it up with athletes, reporters, and businessmen during season three of his interview show, Cold As Balls. The previous episodes have drifted into the world of the NBA and the NFL, but Hart is now focusing on professional wrestling. The latest episode of Cold As Balls features a sitdown discussion with WWE stars, the Bella Twins.

Considering that Hart is used to only interviewing one person at a time, the set of the YouTube interview show only features two cold tubs. There is one for the host in Hart and one for the guest. Tuesday’s episode took an interesting turn early as Brie and Nikki each took a tub and left Hart without a spot to sit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In order to remedy this issue, Hart was provided with a mini cold tub that had reportedly been stolen from a local child. This wasn’t ideal for the comedian, but he sat down and kicked off the interview.

Seating issues aside, Hart was able to dive deep with the Bella Twins about growing up together, working as Hooters girls for a few years, and playing soccer early in their life. They also touched upon the “36-year” marriage that is inherent to being a set of twins.

Hart did ask about their professional wrestling careers while specifically discussing the competitiveness between the female athletes and fighting for primetime billing. He also touched on former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey headlining a WWE event and how it was a momentous moment for the sport.

“For us, it was amazing to see that,” Brie said. “To see all of your hard work open up the doors for the women to main event.” Nikki added to her point by saying that Vince McMahon, the head of the WWE, wanted to create an all-female pay-per-view in which she fought Rousey in the main event. This would not have been possible without the previous years of effort.

Given their long career in the WWE, it was expected that the Bella Twins would provide Hart with no shortage of topics during this interview. This was proven to be correct as they spent a considerable amount of time discussing Dwayne Johnson, nicknames, and Blink 182.

New episodes of Cold As Balls are scheduled to air each Tuesday on Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel. Upcoming guests include Olympic athlete Lolo Jones and NBA Cavs star JR Smith.

Photo Credit: Laugh Out Loud