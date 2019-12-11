‘Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban are considered to be the greatest coaches in football history. But what many fans may not know is Belichick and Saban have been friends for many years. And because of that, both are featured in a new documentary called Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching which will air on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching can also be seen on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO partners’ streaming platforms.

The documentary takes a closer look at the friendship between the two coaches which dates back over 30 years go. Belichick and Saban first met in 1982 at the United States Naval Academy where Saban was an assistant coach for Bill’s father, Steve Belichick. That’s where their friendship took off and they had a chance to work together nine years later.

In 1991, Belichick became the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and he hired Saban to be his defensive coordinator. While the Browns didn’t win any Super Bowls with the two at the helm, the team showed flashes of greatness which foreshadowed what Belichick and Saban were going to do years down the road.

Belichick, 67, was hired to be the head coach of the Patriots in 2000 and the NFL was not the same after that. He won his first Super Bowl in 2001 and would go on to win five more Super Bowls including last year. But before he became the Patriots head coach he was the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants and he helped the team win two Super Bowls from 1985-1990. Belichick holds the all-time record for most Super Bowl wins by a head coach (6), most playoff wins (31) and most Super Bowl appearances (9).

As for Saban, 68, his resume is similar but just on the college level. He won his first national championship in 2003 when he was the head coach of LSU back in 2003. After coaching the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006, Saban moved on to be the head coach at Alabama where he won national titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017. He is tied with former Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most national championships in the modern era.