Becky Lynch Portrays Cyndi Lauper in 'Young Rock,' and Her Impression Is Incredible
Young Rock Season 3 premiered on NBC last week, and WWE fans saw a recognizable face. Becky Lynch appeared as Cyndi Lauper in the episode, and fans were blown away by how much she looked and sounded like the music star. Before the episode aired, Lynch went to Instagram to show her appreciation for the opportunity.
"Playing someone as groundbreaking and influential, not only in the music industry but as a feminist and someone who was instrumental in bringing wrestling into the mainstream, was both challenging and immensely fun and I can't wait for you all to see it!" Lynch wrote.
Lynch (real name Rebecca Quinn) is starting to put together a strong acting resume. In 2018, the former Raw and SmackDown women's Champion made her film debut in The Marine 6: Close Quarters. In 2020, Lynch appeared in an episode of the Showtime series Billions and voiced a role in the 2021 animated movie Rumble.
"Performance is what I always want to do," Lynch said in an interview with Bleacher Report in October, per Wrestling Inc. "There's a few things coming up and happening that I'm excited about and getting moved around and stuff, so we'll take it as it comes. We'll let that all reveal itself in time." Here's a look at fans reacting to Lynch's portrayal of Lauper.
The Rock
Ladies & gents,— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 5, 2022
Rebecca Quinn as Cyndi Lauper.
Very proud of her performance on tonight’s show. And very cool to see all your amazing reactions 🔥 🙏🏾@SevenBucksProd @BeckyLynchWWE @NBC#YoungRock https://t.co/qWACGaFG09
One person responded: "We wanna see both of you I mean [Becky Lynch] and you in a one frame in a HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE MOVIE, probably it will be a hit, hope my wish come true She can nail any character Both of you gonna perfect combination."
The Rock (Again)
I first met the icon, Cyndi Lauper at a WrestleMania party when I was 12yrs old. She was so kind and made me feel like a million bucks.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 5, 2022
Huge thank you and props to my good friend @BeckyLynchWWE for taking me back to this unforgettable moment on tonight’s show. #YoungRock https://t.co/Ktc4o8jRhI
Another person replied: "It would be so fitting and amazing for you and Becky to induct Cyndi Lauper into the WWE HOF!!"
NBC Wants More
omg a star is born... @beckylynchWWE will you pls pls come back to #youngrock pic.twitter.com/XfadMBRX0E— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 5, 2022
One person said: "In my head I know that's Becky Lynch but watching it, that's Cindi Lauper. Fantastic job The Man can do it all."
Natalya
Happy for you @BeckyLynchWWE! I love Cyndi Lauper and I know you’ll absolutely kill it in this role! ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ was my first ring entrance music 💕 🎶 https://t.co/nlvQ2roPbQ— Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 3, 2022
One fan suggested: "I would love to see Becky play Merida in a live-action version of Brave. It would be a perfect fit."
Lance Storm
Damn, talk about nailing it. Great job @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/YI0wgGrj2x— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 5, 2022
One fan said: "I loved this episode. I took a break from SmackDown & Rampage to watch this. Looking forward to more. Big Time Lauper."
Brian Gewirtz
As a kid I watched MTV for hours and hours waiting for the Cyndi Lauper Goonies video. So surreal and amazing to see the incredible @BeckyLynchWWE step into the iconic role so seamlessly. She nailed every take… time after time (Sorry) See her tomorrow 8:30pm on #YoungRock @nbc pic.twitter.com/lCKm2vxpEw— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) November 3, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "Oh wow, she's absolutely perfect here. Excited to see this one!"
The Man
Very grateful to be part of telling this amazing story and to play an icon that helped change the game forever 👊 https://t.co/u0mqAjStH3— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 5, 2022
And this fan wrote: "I was blown away, just amazing!. Amazing! 10 out of 10 for you Becky. My hero the Ultimate Champion!"