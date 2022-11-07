Becky Lynch Portrays Cyndi Lauper in 'Young Rock,' and Her Impression Is Incredible

Young Rock Season 3 premiered on NBC last week, and WWE fans saw a recognizable face. Becky Lynch appeared as Cyndi Lauper in the episode, and fans were blown away by how much she looked and sounded like the music star. Before the episode aired, Lynch went to Instagram to show her appreciation for the opportunity.

"Playing someone as groundbreaking and influential, not only in the music industry but as a feminist and someone who was instrumental in bringing wrestling into the mainstream, was both challenging and immensely fun and I can't wait for you all to see it!" Lynch wrote.

Lynch (real name Rebecca Quinn) is starting to put together a strong acting resume. In 2018, the former Raw and SmackDown women's Champion made her film debut in The Marine 6: Close Quarters. In 2020, Lynch appeared in an episode of the Showtime series Billions and voiced a role in the 2021 animated movie Rumble.

"Performance is what I always want to do," Lynch said in an interview with Bleacher Report in October, per Wrestling Inc. "There's a few things coming up and happening that I'm excited about and getting moved around and stuff, so we'll take it as it comes. We'll let that all reveal itself in time." Here's a look at fans reacting to Lynch's portrayal of Lauper.