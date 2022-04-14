Becky Lynch Poses for Major Fashion Photoshoot

✖

Becky Lynch is going "Big Time" in her latest photoshoot. The WWE Superstar recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a shoot she did for Collini Milano, a fashion store based in Italy. Lynch is wearing a white fur jacket and pants with a black leather handbag while showing off her new hairstyle.

The photoshoot comes nearly two weeks after Lynch lost the Raw Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. It was a big loss for Lynch as she first won the title on April 8, 2019, at WrestleMania 35. She then relinquished the title on April 15, 2020, after learning she was expecting a baby. Lynch returned to action at SummerSlam in August 2021 and beat Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in less than 30 seconds. She then got the Raw Women's Championship back after being drafted to WWE Raw and exchanging titles with Charlotte Flair on October 22 last year.

Earlier this year, Lynch appeared on Broken Skull Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and revealed how being a mother changed her life. "Before I was terrified, you know. I was like, 'Oh my God, everything is gone, my freedom, my life is over.' I am not going to be able to pick up where I left," Lynch said, per Sportskeeda. "Am I going to get back in shape? All of these things that you worry about. Am I going to be a good mother? What if I don't bond with her? All these things, but she is the best. I smile every day because of her. We take her on the road everywhere with us. Yeah, I just got the best of both worlds now. It makes everything better."

In an interview with Steel Chair earlier this year, Lynch talked about more records she wants to break. "Obviously, I want to main event WrestleMania AGAIN," she said. "Obviously, I want to fight all of these people, but I think that there's something freeing in not being tied to 'this goal is either going to make me or break me.' I feel like I accomplished all those things that I've wanted to accomplish, but now I've accomplished them and I felt that feeling. I want to stay there and I want to bring everybody up there and, maybe being Big Time Becks, I want the Women's roster to continue to thrive."