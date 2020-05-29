WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Reveals First Ultrasound of Baby in Sweet Birthday Post to Fiance Seth Rollins

WWE wrestler and rumored Marvel movie star Becky Lynch has shared the first look at her soon-to-be child. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lynch celebrated the birthday of her fiance, Seth Rollins. As TMZ noticed, the first eight photos showed the couple in assorted surroundings, the ninth was Lynch's ultrasound photo, which was helpfully labeled as "baby."

"This person right here is my favorite person in the world," Lynch wrote in the caption. "I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world. I love you and can't wait to start this next crazy chapter with you." She also tagged Rollins and added a "happy birthday" message.

Lynch and Rollins first started dating in early 2019, and got engaged in August. The couple had planned on holding their wedding this spring, but like most of 2020, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She revealed her pregnancy on May 11 during Monday Night Raw, but there's still no word on the name or gender of their child. Of course, the ultrasound will give fans plenty to talk about in the meantime.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch told PEOPLE prior to the broadcast. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me? Of course, you start to become nervous, too, because you've lived your whole life as thinking for yourself and yourself alone."

She also noted that she now has to "make sure that you're doing everything that you possibly can to make sure" that her baby will be "the healthiest and the safest" it can be. "But we're just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we're going to give that little thing."

Lynch revealing her pregnancy wasn't the only major event on that particular installment of Monday Night Raw. That same night, she ended up relinquishing the WWE Raw Women's Championship to Asuka. "You have been the best wrestler in the world for a long time and this is why I'm so glad this is happening to you," Lynch told her.