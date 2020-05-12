WWE Fans Shocked by Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Reveal
WWE fans are still processing the news of Becky Lynch being pregnant. Lynch made the announcement on Raw Monday night, and this means she's no longer the Raw Women's Champion. Before Lynch made the announcement, she had Asuka come out to the ring since she was the winner of the Women's Money in the Bank match. Asuka thought the win on Sunday night meant that she could face Lynch for the title at any time within the year. However, Lynch awarded Asuka the title instead.
"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said to PEOPLE magazine of her pregnancy. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'" Not only was Lynch the Raw Women's Champion, but she was arguably the most popular Superstar on the roster based on what she has done the past year. Lynch won the championship at WrestleMania 35 by beating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event. And now that's she's expecting with her fiancee Seth Rollins, it's unknown when or if Lynch will return to the ring.
"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."
